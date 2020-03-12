Beyond Wonderland is next festival to face reschedule

By Ellie Mullins 32

Due to take place March 20-21, the Insomniac run festival Beyond Wonderland is unfortunately the next event to bite the dust in breaking news after coronavirus is now declared a pandemic and travel bans in multiple countries are being reinforced. It was due to take place in San Bernardino, California but recently the governor called for a cancellation of all large public gatherings and events. This decision obviously affects Beyond Wonderland, sadly.

Although just hours before this news came, the festival was still given the go-ahead but with virus pandemics like this one we are currently facing, things can make a turn and change at a rapid pace. We’ve seen this happen with many of our communities beloved electronic festivals so far this year sadly, and hopefully this will not go on much longer and we can all go back to being healthy and raving without risks.

All is not lost though, as Beyond is now being rescheduled at the NOS on these dates: June 19 and 20. All tickets will be valid for this new date, but if attendees cannot make it then full refunds are being offered. A virtual festival will take place next weekend.

Beyond is a staple in Insomniac’s event calendar yearly, and had pulled out all the stops to ensure that their attendees would have the best time with an incredible lineup, so we can be sure that they did everything in their power to try and stop this from happening. For more breaking information, you can read the full statement below. This follows a tweet by Pasquale Rotella (head of Insomniac) where he announced he was currently gathering information to address concerns.