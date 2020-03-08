Blond:ish Cercle x SXM Festival performance cancelled amid Covid-19 restrictions

By Ryan Ford 25

After being invited by Cercle and SXM Festival to play at Rainforest Adventures in the Caribbean, Blond:ish has unfortunately cancelled her upcoming show this week due to travel restrictions.

News like this is starting to come as no surprise as Covid-19 has become a global issue; a mild coronavirus that has become incredibly widespread and that can have fatal implications for some of those infected. To prevent a further spread of the virus, travel organisations are starting to lay down travel restrictions which are having a knock-on effect on artists who are attempting to continue on their busy touring schedules.

The Canadian female DJ and producer (Blond:ish) is the latest to be affected by the outbreak as she was set to perform for the stunning view atop the Rockland Estate on St Maarten island this Monday. However, today the news was announced that the show that was also meant to feature Driss Skali and DJ Phil Dark, was to be no more as they struggled to travel.

As with a typical Cercle performance, we were set for four and a half hours of breathtaking multi-camera and drone coverage of the performances which would have made their way out on Cercle’s official Facebook page. The French live-stream media company has become famous for the way it pushes the boundaries of dance music coverage as they continue to take some of the worlds best house and techno DJ to perform in the most picturesque locations around the world.

As this Covid-19 commotion continues keep your eyes on We Rave You as we’ll bring you up-to-date event information as we get it.