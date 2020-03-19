Bonnaroo Music and Arts Festival postponed amidst COVID-19

By Juan Llorens 11

The world-renowned Bonnaroo Music and Arts Festival has officially been postponed due to COVID-19 (coronavirus). Originally set to take place on June 11-14, the festival will now take place on September 24–27, 2020. The festival that takes place in Manchester, Tennessee, is the latest festival to take a hit due to the novel coronavirus cases spiking in the United States.

Headliners for this year’s edition included Tame Impala, Lizzo, Tool, Flume, Miley Cyrus, Bassnectar, Lana Del Rey, and many more. Unfortunately, due to the postponement, there will be several lineup changes for the September edition. The festival’s main priority is securing the majority of headliners as they can. All ticket-holders will be contacted with more information regarding the cancellation.

It appears as the festival season will be postponed from summer to fall, making it an interesting change of events. That is if the coronavirus is dealt with by then. As of now, the major festival set to continue in the following months is EDC Las Vegas. We are hoping that we can get back to our favorite festival grounds as soon as possible and that all those affected by the coronavirus can recover! We will continue to update you on any new festival cancelation. Check out the official announcement from Bonnaroo Music and Arts Festival down below: