Bootshaus Club in Germany close its doors until April

By Pol Torà 11

The iconic Bootshaus Club in Cologne (Germany) has just announced they will be closing its doors until April 19th after the measures adopted by the local German government ahead of the Covid-19 concerns that is striking Europe right now.

The music festival scene is currently going through hard times. In fact, it’s difficult to remember the last time we experienced a massive wave of cancellations like the one we’re living today. From main music festivals like Tomorrowland Winter, Ultra Music Festival Miami, Lollapalooza or Coachella that have closed or postponed its editions for this year, to household clubs like Miami’s LIV and Story and even the charismatic Berghain that have paused their operations temporarily. All of them have seen the consequences of the Corona virus, which is rapidly spreading across Europe every day and has forced governments of every country to take action. Due to this concern, the social responsibility and the measures adopted by Germany, Bootshaus will also be shutting down.

This closing is having enormous consequences, as it will mean the cancellation of high-level events. For this month there was the Electro Jungle party scheduled with top DJs including Blasterjaxx, Frontliner or Snavs and a drum and bass rave with Modestep and Feed Me. In April, to start the spring in style, the club had three massive parties booked where fans could choose between an amazing trance party with Aly & Fila, ATB and Cosmic Gate, the Deepblue pres. Quintino and Mike Williams, and a promising show by Brooks and Dastic.

In the official statement posted by the club in their website, Bootshaus state the following:

For the protection of our guests, artists and staff, all upcoming events will be provisionally cancelled with immediate effect until April 19, 2020. All tickets for our affected events will be refunded immediately. For this purpose ticket.io will automatically transfer all funds back. We will get through this hard time and celebrate together again soon!

As much as it kills us to miss all these amazing acts, safety has to be our priority in these hard times. Keep safe!