BREAKING: Ultra Music Festival will not offer refunds to ticket-holders

By Juan Llorens 26

It has been a rough week for Ultra Music Festival after they had to cancel their 2020 edition due to the COVID-19 (coronavirus). After the heavy anticipation of their return to Bayfront Park, Ultra had to pull the plug after the City of Miami issued an official directive to cancel/postpone. This left the festival attendees furious as most people had their flights, tickets, and hotels booked. Moreover, many hotels are not offering refunds after cancellation.

The blow could not get bigger, as Ultra Music Festival contacted ticket holders late Monday to notify them they will not be getting their money back. Rather, they would have access to either the 2021 or 2022 event in Miami. Along with this option, Ultra is providing ticket holders with a list of benefits including:

Extra Ultra Hour: An Exclusive Main Stage Headline DJ performance at Ultra Miami2021 for 2020 ticket purchasers, one hour before doors open to the public.

One (1) Free Ticket to either an Ultra Worldwide or Resistance event of your choice (excluding Miami), valid throughout 2021 for each 2020 ticket purchased.

A discount code for 50% off for up to $250 in merchandise on www.ultramerchandise.com.

There will be Ten (10) Ultra Golden Tickets where each admits you plus one guest free entrance to any Ultra Worldwide events (including Miami) for life.

Exclusive access to a $99.95 private sale to upgrade to PREMIUM GA (PGA) for Ultra Miami. PREMIUM GA is a new ticket category at the festival which will be available for purchase for $599.95 during the 2021 event on-sale. This includes access to these exclusive PGA areas: PREMIUM Expedited entry, upgraded restroom facilities, PGA Lounge, chillout area, and bar.

Exclusive access to buy up to 2 additional GA tickets for $249.95 during the 2021Ultra Miami private on-sale for each 2020 ticket purchased

Fans have taken their frustration to the Ultra Music Festival official Facebook group. Many are demanding that they get refunded, others are opening disputes with their credit card companies, and some are happy to take the extensive amount of benefits. Was this the correct move by Ultra? Let us know! Check out the e-mail down below: