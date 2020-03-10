Carnage is giving away 1,000 tickets to his Heavyweight Royal Rumble Miami event

By Alshaan Kassam 9

After playing a legendary back to back set with Diplo at Miami’s Club Space, Guatemalan-American producer Carnage always knew that Miami will have a special place in his heart. From releasing hard-hitting tracks such as “Blitzkrieg” with Nazaar and an epic collaboration on “Nah Nah” with Timmy Trumpet featuring masked duo Wicked Minds, Carnage has been on a roll this year already to bring his energy to the masses around the world. While always staying dedicated to share the spotlight with the creation of Heavyweight Records, Carnage has also become recognized for taking rising producers under his wing and consistently supporting acts such as GRAVEDGR and Sludge. Portraying a true connection with his global fan base, Carnage has officially announced he will giving away 1,000 free tickets to stranded ravers who were aiming to attend this years Ultra Music Festival which has sadly become posted until 2021 due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Sharing the sorrow on his official Instagram page after the announcement of the festival cancellation, Carnage is inviting fans to his Heavyweight Royal Rumble show which is taking place on March 21st during Miami Music Week. Throwing down an event with some of the hardest producers in the game right now, Carnage has invited FunctCase, Hekler, GRAVEDGR, and even a epic back to back set with Valentino Khan and a mystery guest. Ready to rage with Carnage? All you have to do is text (702) 718-2004 with a screenshot of your Ultra Miami confirmation for a chance at the tickets. Even better, Carnage is personally looking over each of the texts to make sure he can accommodate as many ravers as possible for this iconic night of heavyweight’s. More information on the legendary event can be found here.

Check out his announcement and let us know if you will be joining Carnage in the comments below.