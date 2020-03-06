Premiere: Chris Reardon – Drifting

By Ellie Mullins 14

Chris Reardon is a man who has all the talents rolled into one. He’s a multi-instrumentalist, a singer-songwriter and producer who has a great understanding about how the music industry works and what it takes to make a great track. Born in Coventry, UK, he has featured a lot on BBC Radio 1 and BBC Introducing through various projects and just keeps on rising to the top with no end in sight and no one to stop him. Moving into the alternative rock side of music, he’s taken an interesting turn and created something truly unique within his discography.

‘Drifting’ is the title, and Reardon wrote, produced, recorded, mixed and mastered it all by himself in his home studio, showing that he can truly do anything and is a one-man powerhouse. Out on his own imprint Strange Comfort Records (in collaboration with his management’s label Modern Soul Society), he has delved headfirst into the dark and mysterious world of this track, and isn’t holding back one bit.

The piercing guitar riffs cut through the first few seconds of the track’s opening melodies, letting us know that this is a track that demands to be taken seriously. The sultry vocals follow not far behind, and blends extremely well with the guitar sounds to muster up this commanding yet irresistible vibe.

Listen to the incredible track below and try not to be too blown away by the insane talents of Chris Reardon. You can also follow his Facebook page here to stay up to dated on future projects and endeavors.