Creamfields announce complete Thursday lineup

By Ellie Mullins 10

Amidst the news about cancellations upon cancellations, any news about events still going forward is great for the community and the fans attending these events. Creamfields – the UK’s leading dance festival – is one of those still going ahead as planned as of right now, and after releasing their full lineups for Friday, Saturday and Sunday (with a handful of special guests still to be announced) they have just dropped the acts joining attendees on Thursday.

The Thursday of Creamfields 2020 acts as a pre-party for camping ticket-holders only, and features the indoor tent arenas playing host to silent discos. A unique concept, it’s something that fans look forward to each year as the lineup just gets better and better with some amazing stage takeovers exclusively to campers.

There’s four stage takeovers to choose from – all with stacked lineups – so party goers certainly are spoiled for choice. The hosts are: Axtone, Cream, All About The Bass and Rong. This is a lineup worthy of being on a main day at a festival, so this proves how massive Creamfields 2020 truly is in terms of pulling out all the stops for their attendees.

Some artist highlights of the Thursday include: Kyrder & Tom Staar, Magnificence, Corey James and M.I.K.E Push to name just a few and with the silent disco aspect, this is going to be a truly special night that isn’t to be missed! To not miss out, grab your tickets here.