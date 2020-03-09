deadmau5 to bring stunning cube v3 show to London’s Brixton Academy

By Ryan Ford 9

After a decade away from the iconic London venue, deadmau5 is set to return to Brixton Academy in style with his cube v3 show on Friday 26th June.

Debuting the cube v3 show in UK at Creamfields last year, the concept has fast become a fan favourite and is an experience in high demand worldwide with previous shows also seeing huge success across the United States. What makes it particularly unique is that the show has been coded by the man himself, Joel Zimmerman, and sees the DJ booth changes positions from 90 degrees into 45 degrees as well as programming it to rotate a full 360 degrees.

Joel is due a return to British soil and will finally come back with his latest engineering, an unprecedented mix of stunning visuals, and some of his finest music productions. Since his last visit to Brixton Academy, he has headlined other iconic UK venues including Printworks and Manchester’s Warehouse Project.

Tickets for the event are to head on sale on Friday the 13th March at 10am; these will be highly sought after so make sure you get in quick to see one of the most respected and critically acclaimed dance music artists doing what he does best. Tickets will eventually be available to purchase to witness deadmau5 at Brixton Academy with his cube v3 show here.