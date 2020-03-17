deadmau5 unveils stunning remixes of his 3 latest tracks

By Ryan Ford 2

deadmau5 has seen his work receive some remarkable treatment as he has unveiled 3 brand new remixes of his latest tracks “SATRN”, “COASTED” and “FALL” on his mau5trap label.

The first remix to feature as part of the 3 comes from Irish DJ and producer Sian; seeing him tackle the mighty synth lines of “SATRN“. With the addition of his signature drum patterns he enlivens the mix to provide the original with a more club-focused sound.

The second remix, and perhaps the most refreshing of the trio, comes with a tech house twist. Having worked with mau5strap before, Jay Robinson has provided us with a scintillating rework of “COASTED”. Adding a touch more groove to the basslines, the Welshman has transformed deadmau5’s work, ready for the tech house contingent.

The final remix comes from a female artist in Speaker Honey and is the heaviest of them all. With an aggressive approach to this production, the San Diego-based DJ/producer has laced the original “FALL”, with massive synths to provide an even more sinister feel to the track. Dominating the mix with her innovative sound, Speaker Honey hasn’t held back with a remix that has deserved its great recognition.

As the cherry on top of his incredibly popular, latest releases, expect to hear these remixes on heavy rotation in the coming months. deadmau5 has upcoming shows including a return to London Academy Brixton in June with his Cube v3 concept.

Until then, check out the remixes of the deadmau5 releases below!