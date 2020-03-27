Dennis Ferrer – Hey Hey (Riva Starr Paradise Garage Club Remix)

By Barbara Potrc 20

11 years ago American house DJ and producer Dennis Ferrer dropped one of the biggest anthems of the house movement ‘Hey Hey’. It was Beatport’s most charted track in its original release year, receiving DJ support from huge names across the board. It really took his career to the next level, especially after getting support from Pete Tong who reviewed the track on UK Radio: “gives me goose bumps, it’s quality from start to finish; it’s a return to the finest virtues of house music, this is brilliant.” Now, London based producer Riva Starr, has just dropped his version of ‘Hey Hey’.

The Paradise Garage remix finally sees the light of the day, after being used in various sets as a secret weapon for a long time. The multitalented artist that has his own label Snatch! Recordings, has already made quite a name for himself in the industry. He has been invited onto the biggest stages, from Glastonbury to Fuji Rock to Tomorrowland, as well as hosted its own Snatch! tent at Creamfields. Next to that Riva Starr is no stranger to fantastic shows at Fabric, the Warehouse Project and Hï Ibiza. In his career he has already worked with many esteemed artists such as Horace Andy, Fatboy Slim or Arthur Baker.

Riva Starr’s remix of ‘Hey Hey’ is a tribute to Giorgio Moroder’s pivotal sound and the Paradise Garage early house vibe. A melodic bassline, energetic synths and passionate vocals are a perfect mixture for the dance floor. It could be described as the kind of a remix that will leave you wanting for more. Check the full version below and don’t forget to add it to your playlist.

Almost everyone around the world is currently going through a hard time. Streaming is one of the things that hasn’t changed. Let’s stay safe, enjoy the the amazing tracks and fight through this together.