Denon announces new SC6000 and SC6000M DJ players

By Phil Thüne 2

The everlasting battle of technology used by DJs and producers just got new players, quite literally, as Denon has announced new additions to its Prime series.

With the new SC6000 and SC6000M DJ players, Denon is moving further into the market that is largely dominated by Pioneer and its CDJs, which are part of nearly every club and festival setup. Both players feature an advanced UI as part of its ENGINE OS with a 10.1” touchscreen that includes gesture support. Additionally, they also support streaming music directly via an integrated Wi-Fi module. The software will allow playing music directly from online services, such as Beatport, Beatsource, SoundCloud and TIDAL, though, some of these will be enabled with a future software update. With every purchase will also come a free, 3-month trial subscription of TIDAL, which is known for its HiFi audio quality via streaming.

The SC6000 comes with a price tag of $1499 in the US and the SC6000M at $1699 and they’ll still keep their SC5000 available at $1099 while SC5000 and SC5000M will still receive software support and updates for the foreseeable future, allowing them to further evolve as new hardware is made available.

Read the full press release on Denon’s website that outlines all features of both players and the product website here.