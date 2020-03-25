Die Antwoord – Future Baby

By Pol Torà 14

South-African electro hip-hop band Die Antwoord presents a track called ‘Future Baby‘, which is included in their brand new album ‘HOUSE OF ZEF‘. The song and album are out now and available via the group’s label Zef Records.

The band was formed in Cape Town back in 2008 by the male/female duo; the rappers Watkin Tudor “Ninja” Jones and Anri “Yolandi Visser” du Toit, with the help of two producers HITEK5000 and Lil2Hood. They are the main musical ambassadors of the counter-culture (anarchic friendly) zef movement that gives the name to their new album and label. Having over 2 million followers on social media and having played in some of the most important electronic music festivals like Tomorrowland, the popular controversial band are no strangers to the dance scene.

‘Future Baby’ is the 11th track of the 12-song compilation and it has been the most streamed and successful so far with over 160,000 streams in a week. The track has a dark tone and atmosphere with continuous repetitive percussions and high-cut bass accompanied by aggressive lyrics and vocals by Ninja. Yolandi Visser is on the chorus with her bright voice repeting the name track ‘Future Baby’. Overall, it’s an interesting one for the dubstep and alternative hip-hop fans looking for more deep dark sounds and less commercial sides of electronic music. You can check out the rest of the album ‘HOUSE OF ZEF‘ here.

Listen to the new track by Die Antwoord ‘Future Baby’ below: