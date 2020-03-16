Diplo announces nightly livestream sets during COVID-19 quarantines

By Alshaan Kassam 13

Being one of the most talented artists in the industry, Grammy award-winning artist Diplo aims to satisfy his global fan base through his dynamic sound which ranges from big-room, trap, moombahton and even some solid tech house to pump up those parties around the world. Recognized as the co-creator of music group Major Lazer and one half of Jack Ü with Skrillex, Diplo has proven that he really can do anything he puts his heart and soul towards. With a clear passion for music no matter what the circumstances are amid recent cancellations due to COVID-19, Diplo has just announced he will be playing nightly live streams to connect with his fans on a whole new level. Quarantine has just gotten a whole lot more enjoyable for listeners globally.

To give you more of a reason to stay home and partake in social distancing, Diplo’s first live stream incorporated Rhye and Secular Sabbath to provide his audience an a immersive set from the comfort of their own home. Following the performance, Diplo shared a short clip of the stream which they called the project “Corona Sabbath.” Diplo states:

“Last night I invited Rhye over for the first Corona Sabbath (We made that up because we we had iron on t-shirt letters… maybe it will stick). While we’re all in self-imposed quarantine and I’m grounded from playing shows I am going to get creative and make up random sets and shows live from my house.”

Building the anticipation towards his live streams, Diplo recently announced on his official Twitter page that the next Major Lazer album is finished which fans were provided a little taste of during their live stream set held yesterday. Pumping up the party no matter where he is, stay tuned for updates with Diplo on his official Twitter page here and be sure to check out his eclectic sets happening every single day. For now, all we can say is thank you Diplo for sharing your positive energy and uniting us through your music once again.