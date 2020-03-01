Search

 

 

Top
Major Lazer
Featured, News

Diplo speaks out after incident at Major Lazer show

By
2

Diplo and the Major Lazer team have been down in Brazil to celebrate Carnival, however their performances haven’t come without their troubles though as a shooting occurred before they were due to perform on Tuesday down in South America.

In São Paulo, a man and a woman were reportedly shot after an attempted theft, bringing the show to a halt. Luckily all those involved survived the incident and as a result of the activity, Diplo has come out and issued a statement to all those concerned:

“I am very sad to know that people were hurt in a moment of joy and happiness like Carnival. It’s been 20 years since I came to Brazil and it was the first time that I witnessed any type of violence. But we must not let this end the freedom brought by the spirit of Carnival.”

In addition, he continued to detail how they were ready to perform 15 minutes after the medical teams had dealt with the injured and declared that the events had not put him off of returning to one of the worlds most vibrant cities next year.

Aside from the shooting, it appears Diplo and his fellow Major Lazer group members have had a jubilant time down in South America as he posted this shortly after his statement.

 



Tags: , , , , ,
0

21 year-old dance music fan and podcaster from the UK. Recently graduated with a BA Hons in Radio Production. 5 years experience in sports presentation (audio) working at Bath Rugby, Watford FC and Olympic Park, London. Contact via e-mail.

[email protected]

RELATED POSTS

Editorials

The electronic music maestros Skrillex and Diplo have been ruling the electronic music scene for a decade now. But when the two came together to establish the duo Jack Ü back in 2013, everyone knew that the project was certain

Events, News

After proving they really can go to any corner of the world with the continuation of Ultra Korea 2020, Ultra Worldwide has been maintaining their position as the world’s largest music festival brand by announcing festivals in countries such as Singapore,

News

What an amazing start of the year we are having. The gigantic Las Vegas-based nightclub brand Wynn Nightlife has just introduced their brand new residencies for 2020. The line up of acts that will be performing across their three main clubs XS