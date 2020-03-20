Diplo is self-isolating to protect his children

Through the past couple of weeks, the Coronavirus has rapidly spread across the world and was declared a worldwide health emergency and pandemic by the World Health Organization. To contain the spread of the virus, numerous festivals and other events have been canceled, clubs have closed, and social-distancing is advised to flatten the curve of new infections. The situation has an enormous impact on not only companies and promoters, but also on artists and everyone else. In an Instagram post this week, Diplo announced that he will be staying away from his family until he has been cleared from the virus in order to protect them.

A busy tour schedule is probably the dream of every artist. They get to play, meet their fans and travel around the globe, however, the problem in this particular scenario is meeting fans. Over the past weeks, Diplo has been in contact with hundreds of people, so then there is a risk that he might have unknowingly contracted the COVID-19 virus. In order to protect his two children, that are currently with their grandmother, he’s distancing from his family to not pose a health risk to more vulnerable individuals of society. There is no doubt that this is especially hard when being a touring artist, as you don’t necessarily get to see your family every day.

As a reminder, to contain the virus and return to normal living conditions, please see the recommended measures by the World Health Organization below and follow guidance from your local governments.

Stay at home (social distancing)

Wash your hands (more than usual, especially after being outside or going shopping)

Keep your distance from another (min. 1.5 – 2m)

Follow your local government’s instructions

We can only do this if we all work together. You can literally save most people by sitting at home and watching TV and use FaceTime or Skype to talk to your friends and loved ones if you’re not with them. This is only temporary.