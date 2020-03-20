Diplo is self-isolating to protect his children
Through the past couple of weeks, the Coronavirus has rapidly spread across the world and was declared a worldwide health emergency and pandemic by the World Health Organization. To contain the spread of the virus, numerous festivals and other events have been canceled, clubs have closed, and social-distancing is advised to flatten the curve of new infections. The situation has an enormous impact on not only companies and promoters, but also on artists and everyone else. In an Instagram post this week, Diplo announced that he will be staying away from his family until he has been cleared from the virus in order to protect them.
A busy tour schedule is probably the dream of every artist. They get to play, meet their fans and travel around the globe, however, the problem in this particular scenario is meeting fans. Over the past weeks, Diplo has been in contact with hundreds of people, so then there is a risk that he might have unknowingly contracted the COVID-19 virus. In order to protect his two children, that are currently with their grandmother, he’s distancing from his family to not pose a health risk to more vulnerable individuals of society. There is no doubt that this is especially hard when being a touring artist, as you don’t necessarily get to see your family every day.
As a reminder, to contain the virus and return to normal living conditions, please see the recommended measures by the World Health Organization below and follow guidance from your local governments.
- Stay at home (social distancing)
- Wash your hands (more than usual, especially after being outside or going shopping)
- Keep your distance from another (min. 1.5 – 2m)
- Follow your local government’s instructions
We can only do this if we all work together. You can literally save most people by sitting at home and watching TV and use FaceTime or Skype to talk to your friends and loved ones if you’re not with them. This is only temporary.
My son's are too young to understand the complexities of what's happening. But they aren't anxious and nervous like the rest of us. They live in a house with their grandmother who is the most vulnerable. I have been in contact with hundreds of people in the past four weeks… And I'm staying away from the house until I am cleared of the virus. This hurts because I miss them so much they are what makes me wake up every day and live and breath, they are my ultimate joy, but this is my sacrifice to make sure everyone around me is safe.. I haven't had this much time home in years, and I wanted to build Legos and watch movies with them.. But for now im just going to stay by the window and listen to them play drums and sing for me .. Think about others in every decision you make in the coming weeks. This isn't A drill.. We already have enough news from Italy Iran Korea and China about the best ways to slow this.. We need to be smart, going out and interacting with groups is canceled, but kindess is not canceled, Love is not canceled, empathy is not canceled. Happiness is not canceled… Stay strong for the ones who can't right now