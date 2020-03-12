Disclosure cancel upcoming tour due to coronavirus

By Juan Llorens

Just a day after announcing their small run of shows in the United States and Europe, Disclosure canceled their highly-anticipated tour. As a reactionary measure to combat the coronavirus, Disclosure decided it was the best decision to postpone the tour to protect their fans.

We can’t wait to be back with you, you will be the first to know when we get new dates locked in. In the meantime all other dates remain unaffected.

2/2 — Disclosure (@disclosure) March 10, 2020

The DJ set tour Disclosure was going to embark on would have been one for the books. Some of the venues in this tour have a max capacity of 1,000 people, making it very intimate. Unfortunately, the coronavirus has pushed many artists to cancel their tours around the world. Disclosure was set to play Coachella on both Saturdays prior to the postponement, and it all points towards them playing in October if the festival is not canceled.

For fans, this cancelation is terrible news as the U.K. natives made their musical comeback after their hiatus. Following the release of ‘Ecstasy‘, containing five glorious tracks, people were eager to see them perform again. Fans in the canceled cities will have to wait until the whole COVID-19 pandemic settles down and they announce the rescheduled dates. Expect more cancellations from your favourite artists as the pandemic keeps growing. Meanwhile, enjoy their latest music at home and let ‘Ecstasy’ run through your veins and ears: