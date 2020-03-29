Disclosure host self-isolation editions of the “Kitchen Mix”

By Ryan Ford 2

After releasing a handful of new music last month, Disclosure have returned on our social media feeds to deliver us two self-isolation editions of their innovative “Kitchen Mix” concept.

As we can imagine you have all been restrained to the comforts of your own homes in recent weeks, the dance music contingent has turned to live streams to follow their favourite artists. Having had to cancel upcoming performances, the UK English electronic music duo consisting of brothers Howard and Guy Lawrence saw no better way to connect with their audience than to follow the trend with live streams of their own the past two Fridays in a row.

They introduced the brand new concept in the “Kitchen Mix” back in February, brandishing lots of new music with it. Continuing the series due to popular demand they set out to combat the lockdown blues, with Guy broadcasting the kitchen mix as “Self Isolation FM” from his L.A apartment two weeks running (Howard is in the UK). This Friday just gone, Guy played out tracks from the likes of HNNY, Moomin and Chris Simmonds before dropping a handful of IDs and some unreleased Disclosure goodness. You can listen to both Disclosure sets in their entirety on their mix cloud, with the most recent of the two “Kitchen Mix” (Self Isolation FM) episodes available below!

This weekend they also released a new music video for their collaboration “Know Your Worth” with Khalid which you can also check out here.