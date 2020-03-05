Search

 

 

DJs react to Ultra Miami cancellation news

If any group of people are just as upset about the Ultra Miami cancellation than the attendees and organizers, it’s the DJs themselves. Those who were on the massively stacked lineup for 2020’s edition looked forward to it as a yearly career highlight, and know that Ultra is one of the most sought after festivals to play at, so many of them have now taken to social media (mainly Twitter) to express their upset about the situation.

DJ Snake was the first to talk about the news apart from news outlets, confirming that the cancellation situation was all too real. Malaa also replied to the tweet.

Confirming that a cancellation would not stop Gareth Emery, he intends to turn up and play a set, although it isn’t confirmed when or where just yet. Also confirming their attendance still is Alesso and Gabriel & Dresden.

Taking the same Route, Jauz advised fans to follow a thread made by Albert Berdellans (previous director of marketing and communications for Ultra) who plans to put something big together for Miami Music Week (MMW).

Wanting to not believe the news just like the rest of us is Ilan Bluestone.

You can always count on CamelPhat to crack a joke, and they just did exactly that in their tweet asking if anyone needs a DJ. Gabriel & Dresden reached out to invite them to their show to do a b2b, whilst Yousef told them to join him at his and Alan Fitzpatrick’s joint event.

Asking the question we all want to know, Spencer Brown speaks what’s on everyone’s minds right now.

Simple but to the point, we can’t imagine how ZEDD feels after waiting to bring his The Orbit production setup to Miami.

Here’s some more reactions:

As more reactions come in, we can’t help but feel for all the DJs who were looking forward to returning with special sets planned or were excited to play for the first time, and hope that next year’s installment has a place for them on the lineup.



