DJs react to Ultra Miami cancellation news

By Ellie Mullins 2

If any group of people are just as upset about the Ultra Miami cancellation than the attendees and organizers, it’s the DJs themselves. Those who were on the massively stacked lineup for 2020’s edition looked forward to it as a yearly career highlight, and know that Ultra is one of the most sought after festivals to play at, so many of them have now taken to social media (mainly Twitter) to express their upset about the situation.

DJ Snake was the first to talk about the news apart from news outlets, confirming that the cancellation situation was all too real. Malaa also replied to the tweet.

Ultra Miami … 😪 — DJ SNAKE (@djsnake) March 4, 2020

Confirming that a cancellation would not stop Gareth Emery, he intends to turn up and play a set, although it isn’t confirmed when or where just yet. Also confirming their attendance still is Alesso and Gabriel & Dresden.

Not wanting to fuel unconfirmed speculation in any way but my nonrefundable flights to Miami are booked and I fully intend on going and playing some fucking tunes whatever happens. — Gareth Emery (323) 310-2763 (@garethemery) March 5, 2020

THIS SHOW IS STILL ON 🙏🏼❤️ https://t.co/K2WDzHIhKM — Alesso (@Alesso) March 5, 2020

Same 😇 https://t.co/hbEWHrOPb8 — Gabriel & Dresden – Remedy OUT NOW! (@GabrielNDresden) March 5, 2020

Taking the same Route, Jauz advised fans to follow a thread made by Albert Berdellans (previous director of marketing and communications for Ultra) who plans to put something big together for Miami Music Week (MMW).

Everyone asking me about MMW information….. I don’t know anything yet. But your best bet is to follow this thread. Albert is the reason I played my first ever Ultra in 2014 and a person I owe a lot of my career to- if anyone can save the day it’s him https://t.co/gy1wZRdk77 — JAUZ 🔜 DANGEROUS WATERS (@Jauzofficial) March 5, 2020

Wanting to not believe the news just like the rest of us is Ilan Bluestone.

Just heard the preliminary news about @ultra 🙁 Hoping the festival isn’t cancelled.. 🙏🏻 — ilan Bluestone (@iBluestone) March 4, 2020

You can always count on CamelPhat to crack a joke, and they just did exactly that in their tweet asking if anyone needs a DJ. Gabriel & Dresden reached out to invite them to their show to do a b2b, whilst Yousef told them to join him at his and Alan Fitzpatrick’s joint event.

Anyone need a DJ miami music week…?!!! 😳 — CAMELPHAT (@CamelPhat) March 5, 2020

Asking the question we all want to know, Spencer Brown speaks what’s on everyone’s minds right now.

What is up with 2020.. — spencer (@Spencer_Brown) March 5, 2020

Simple but to the point, we can’t imagine how ZEDD feels after waiting to bring his The Orbit production setup to Miami.

NOOOOOOOO 😩………… — Zedd (@Zedd) March 4, 2020

Here’s some more reactions:

just heard Ultra Music Festival is postponed due to corona virus :(. Hope to see you soon Florida. — Whethan (@whethanmusic) March 4, 2020

ultra 🙁 — WAVEDASH (@wearewavedash) March 4, 2020

M A Y B E

N E X T

Y E A R . . . — 1788-L (@l_1788) March 4, 2020

As more reactions come in, we can’t help but feel for all the DJs who were looking forward to returning with special sets planned or were excited to play for the first time, and hope that next year’s installment has a place for them on the lineup.