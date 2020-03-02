Don Diablo announces official drop of comic book series

By Barbara Potrc

One of the most hardworking DJs and producers at the moment, Dutch future house pioneer Don Diablo has just announced the official drop of his first comic book series. After the initial news regarding the ‘HEXAGON’ comic book spread around the world last autumn, fans were patiently waiting for it to be released and to be able to finally hold it in their hands. Last weekend (29th of February), just a few days after his 40th birthday Don flew over to Chicago for the annual convention, where he promoted his latest product, with the award winning writer Michel Moreci and Impact Theory founder Tom Bilyeu. Together they were signing the comic books for their fans and afterwards to top if all off, the Dutch star performed at PRYSM night club.

If you were wondering what the comics are about, here is a short summary of the storyline:

It’s the 1980s and all twelve-year-old Don wants to do is play video games at the local arcade. Don’s father, however, refuses to let him play. Egged on by his friends and trying to impress a girl, Don sneaks out to join an all-night game-a-thon. Defying the odds (and on his first-quarter ever!), Don beats Crucible, a game long considered unbeatable. In an instant, his world is turned upside down when his victory triggers an alien invasion and sucks him into an intergalactic battle that has been raging for years…a battle his father was desperately trying to protect him from.

As Don Diablo previously said releasing the comic book series means a lot to him and was one of his life goals. ‘HEXAGON’ is influenced by the stories of the Last Starfighter and Star Wars and will be taking us on some interesting galaxy adventures. The collaboration with publishing studio Impact Theory will drop later in March, issue #1 will be available at C2E2 and in stores from March 18th!