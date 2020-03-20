Don Diablo – Bad (ft. Zak Abel)

By Ellie Mullins 10

The music world hasn’t been in the best spirits lately, but all that is about to change with one listen of the new Don Diablo single. As everyone knows, he always delivers quality productions on a regular basis and new track ‘Bad’ is no different. Teaming up with Moroccan-English singer Zak Abel, the pair have proved that they are a dream team with this stellar track.

‘Bad’ feels different from Don Diablo’s other productions, but still has that signature future house flair that he has perfected, and that is the beauty of this track. His ability to take on sounds that are completely new to him whilst striking that blend of familiarity is why he is a leader among the future house scene and the electronic scene as a whole. Zak Abel’s vocals are perfect for this track, and together with the futuristic, sultry synths, this makes for one of Don’s best releases yet and a great way to end the month on. The pulsating beats embedded all throughout the track’s duration create the perfect atmosphere for dancing and raising your hands in the air.

Speaking of the track, Don Diablo had this to say:

“Bad is co-written with the super talented Elderbrook and features the vocal talent of Zak Abel, both have been high on my collaboration wishlist for years. I literally had the best time recording the vocals in my studio in Amsterdam with Zak and I look forward to performing the song together live for the first time very soon.”

Set to release his second studio album ‘FOREVER’ in the coming months, 2020 is set to be another huge year for the future house maestro, as always, and with a busy tour schedule and many more releases planned this is an exciting year to be a fan of him. Listen to ‘Bad’ below.