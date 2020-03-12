Duke Dumont releases masterful new track ‘Love Song’

By Harrison Watson 11

UK DJ and producer Duke Dumont is no doubt a pioneer of modern house music. Blessing our ears with records since 2007, the 38-year-old is showing no signs of slowing down, releasing yet another house masterpiece, titled, ‘Love Song’, adding yet another track to his discography for 2020.

The track is nothing short of what eager fans have come to expect from the ‘Red Light Green Light’ producer; masterful production, deep baselines, and a vocal hit just to sprinkle some more emotion into the track. When listening to this track listeners simply can’t help but nod their heads to the beat.

The record is from his upcoming album, ‘Duality’, which is set to be released on the 27th of March, 2020. Interesting to note is that Dumont’s 2015 hit, ‘Ocean Drive’, is making an appearance on the album, along with more recent tracks such as ‘Therapy’ and ‘The Power’ featuring Zak Abel.

After the release of ‘Therapy’ and now ‘Love Song’, we could not be more excited for the 27th of March. Keep an eye on Dumont’s website here to be amongst the first to hear ‘Duality’ when it drops, but for the meantime, listen to ‘Love Song’ below.