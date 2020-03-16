EDC Las Vegas still at risk due to recent CDC advisory

By Phil Thüne 13

As every industry and country is fighting the impact of the COVID-19, commonly referred to as the Coronavirus, epidemic, more and more governments are advising to social-distance and cancellation of large gatherings as well as completely lockdowns in some affected areas, EDC Las Vegas may be the next event impacted.

As of yesterday, the CDC, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in the U.S., is recommending to postpone or cancel any in-person gatherings over 50 people that are scheduled to happen within the next 8 weeks.

With the worldwide situation developing constantly, this may not come as a surprise, however, the next major festival, Electric Daisy Carnival and EDC Week could take a hit from this guidance, as these are only about 9 weeks away.

Last week Pasquale Rotella, the man behind Insomniac Events and EDC, addressed concerns with EDC ticket holders that were concerned whether the festival is going to be canceled. He said he was confident, as of the information available at this time, that the festival will be taking place and announced increased hygiene protocols and additional measures will be in place.

With the CDC advising to cancel all mass gatherings up until a week before, this is something that may need to be reconsidered but we’re hoping for the best and for everyone that EDC will take place as planned.