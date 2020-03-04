Electroland announces Martin Garrix as headliner

By Juan Llorens 4

Festival season is around the corner, and Electroland is surging in the ranking with their latest addition to the lineup. Disneyland’s special electronic dance music festival has just announced Martin Garrix as a headliner for their 2020 edition. Held at Disney Paris, Electroland turns the park into a magical dance floor for two nights, and the production in place mirrors that same park-wide jaw-dropping magic. The festival will take place on July 3rd-4th, with Martin taking the stage on the 4th July.

As newcomers in the festival block, Electroland is proving to be a must-attend festival for anyone who loves electronic music. Taking the stage with Martin Garrix will be Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike, Brooks, Lost Frequencies, and MATTN, with more to come. With an already stacked line up, Martin Garrix adds even more magic to the festival.

Martin Garrix is off to a great year, and his fans could not be happier after recently confirming a “High On Life” follow up. The single, as Garrix confirmed, will be released in July; the same time Electroland will take place. The festival is the epitome of happiness, combining the happiest place on earth with some of the most uplifting music. Make sure to register for tickets here, and stay on top of Electroland’s social feed for further line up announcements.