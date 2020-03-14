Elon Musk wants to throw mega rave after calling out Coachella

By Juan Llorens

Elon Musk, CEO of Tesla and Space X, took it to twitter to express his feelings about Coachella. The science mogul is frequently sharing his ideas, thoughts, and memes on twitter, making him as personable as someone can be, considering the genius he is. Like any of us after seeing the lineup the first time, Elon expressed how a lot of people genuinely feel about the massive festival:

Too much corporate sponsorship killed the vibe — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) March 10, 2020

On the eve of the official postponement, Elon Musk did not hold back on dragging Coachella. He even went further by saying that the last six years of the festival truly sucked:

Was good maybe 5 or 6 years ago when you could wonder around & find great unknown bands — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) March 10, 2020

Undoubtedly, the Tesla founder is one hundred percent right. It was not until a fan pushed him to make a festival that Elon proposed an alternative to Coachella. The South African born genius started a poll on Twitter to see if this idea was truly worth it:

Tesla should have a mega rave cave under the Berlin Gigafatory — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) March 10, 2020

With nearly 800,000 votes, 90% agreed that making a mega rave cave under the Berlin Gigafactory was indeed a good idea. If this were to happen, it would be spectacular, considering that Berlin is the capital of techno, and the sound system Elon would have would be mind-blowing.

With an epic sound system & woofers the size of a car — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) March 10, 2020

Nevertheless, the people are ready for an Elon Musk festival to occur. The Tesla founder also stated that he was in attendance for several years of Coachella back when it did not “suck” and discovered many great bands. Coachella did not hold back on Twitter, and simply responded with an image:

We will have to wait and see if Elon follows through with his rave idea. Be that as it may, Elon Musk provided some humor in the light of all the festival cancelations.