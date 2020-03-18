Eurovision Song Contest 2020 has been cancelled

By Ellie Mullins

The Eurovision Song Contest is one of the most fun events to ever happen to Europe (and now Australia since their inauguration into the event). Since 1956, it’s been a fun, all-singing affair and many people gather to have parties, celebrating the wonderful and wacky talent of those representing our country. It’s arguably the biggest yearly televised event in Europe, so it comes as a massive disappointment to read that it is not going ahead this year for the first time in it’s 64 year history.

It was meant to take place in Rotterdam in the month of May, but the uncertainty spread by COVID-19 has deemed this event unsafe to go on by the Dutch government.

“We are very proud of the Eurovision Song Contest, that for 64 years has united people all around Europe. And we are deeply disappointed about this situation. The EBU, together with the Host Broadcaster NPO, NOS, AVROTROS and the City of Rotterdam will continue to talk to see if it’s possible to stage the Eurovision Song Contest in Rotterdam in 2021. I would like to thank everyone who has been involved in the process of staging a great Eurovision Song Contest this year. Unfortunately, that was not possible due to factors beyond our control. We regret this situation very much, but I can promise you: the Eurovision Song Contest will come back stronger than ever.” – Jon Ola Sand, Executive Supervisor

Uniting 41 countries, this is an extremely sad time for the song contest but we can be assured that it will come back even stronger next year. The team has put together some answers for FAQ’s here.