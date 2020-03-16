Fatboy Slim & Eats Everything – All The Ladies

By Pol Torà 9

In the middle of these tough times, English legendary producers Fatboy Slim and Eats Everything have decided to step up and come to the rescue by releasing their brand new collaboration together titled ‘All The Ladies‘. This amazing track is out now on Southern Fried Records.

The relationship between these two giants of the industry started a long time ago and it was just a matter of time until they came up with their first project together. Their first contact was roughly three years ago when Fatboy Slim gave Eats Everything the opportunity to remix his funky track ‘Where U Iz‘. Later on during the summer season, the pair performed a back-to-back set for the elrow show at Glastonbury 2017. They enjoyed that experience so much that they went B2B again delivering an amazing special set on a rooftop in Brighton. Ever since then the pair have been supporting each other and going on tour together.

‘All The Ladies’ is symbolic of the good relationship both artists have. This is a catchy funky tune that perfectly presents the signature sound of both maestros. Starting with solid structure consisting of percussive elements including rides, hi-hats and kicks, all accompanied by a side-chained bass-line. However, it’s the vocal ‘All The Ladies in The House’ that leads the tempo of the song. Other melodic sounds like funky keys and horns and various effects are wisely added all throughout the track giving that club dance movement that makes it a superb collab. Let’s hope this is not the last project the pair jump on together.

Listen to Fatboy Slim and Eats Everything newest track ‘All The Ladies’ in full below: