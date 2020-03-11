Fisher set to release new EP titled ‘Freaks’

By Ellie Mullins 5

It’s been a hot minute since we’ve had new music from the wacky Australian producer Fisher. Of course, everybody knows ‘Losing It‘, but his production stretches way further than that with a whole heap of other tracks that are just as catchy and manage to captivate an audience in the same way. Recently starting up his own imprint Catch & Release, the label has already grown immensely with the release of Martin Ikin’s ‘Hooked’ and multiple Catch & Release takeovers including one during Miami Music Week. Now, the label has some new music to be released and it comes from the boss himself.

Announcing the news last night, Fisher stated that his new two-track EP will be titled ‘Freaks’. The title track ‘Freaks‘ will be the first to come out and will be released on March 20, whilst the second track ‘Dancing’ will be released March 31. We have no doubt that these tracks will be just as catchy as ever, as he has the ability to get his songs stuck in the heads of listeners for months on ends and these will be no different! In fact, you’ve likely already heard these tracks as he played ‘Freaks’ in his BBC Radio 1 Essential Mix the other month and at multiple recent performances.

Check out the crazy artwork (done by Juan Marante) below, and pre-save the tracks here.