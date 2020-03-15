Flume shares insight on “The Difference” feat. Toro y Moi during Apple Music Interview

By Alshaan Kassam 7

Just recently, Grammy-winning producer Flume released his highly anticipated single “The Difference” featuring Toro y Moi. Showcasing his vibrant and eclectic sound to his global fan base, the new single combines subtle percussion’s and vibrant vocals to welcome listeners into Flume’s world of infinite musical camouflages. Digging a little deeper into Flume’s thoughts on the release of “The Difference” which was featured in the new Apple Airpod’s Pro Ad, Flume spoke with Zane Lowe highlighting his brand new song, collaborating with Toro y Moi and even sharing his excitement about working with an established brand such as Apple.

Starting off with a wild accomplishment from Flume with the music feature in the new AirPod’s Pro Commercial which features a young woman transitioning between two worlds of full transparency and active noise cancellation during those busy work days. When Flume was asked about how he felt about having the opportunity to collaborate with Apple, he answered:

“I’ve just seen it as a great opportunity. And especially with a brand like Apple, man, you can see the quality of the work that they put into the ad and the show, and it, it just looks excellent. So, um, yeah man, I couldn’t be happier.”

While the ad flawlessly incorporates Flume’s innovative sound with a unique story line, Flume’s new single “The Difference” really shined a light on his clear attention to detail throughout the single. Enabling listeners to go on a journey through Flume’s and Toro y Moi’s sonic environment, Flume digs deeper into collaborating with Toro y Moi and shares: “He just came over. Um, we messed around on the synths. We’d never done music before, but, uh, it was the first time working together. And it just went incredibly well, and he’s such a pleasure to work with. Honestly there wasn’t too much to it. We just messed around, and this is what happened. He’s a super creative guy. It’s funny, actually, because I’ve been a fan of him for years. When I started this Flume Project, I actually, one of his tracks called “Talamak”, which I think came out in about 2011 or something, but it was kind of one of the blueprint songs for this project. When I heard that I was like, “Okay, I want to do music that has, you know, some of these qualities.” It has been amazing to work with such a figure in music that I’ve always had so much love for.” Always one step ahead of the game when it comes to crafting some of the finest singles in the electronic industry, fans of Flume can expect some more surprises from the eclectic producer. When asked regarding future record releases, he answered: