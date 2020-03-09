Four Tet – Sixteen Oceans [4T Recordings]

By Lakshay Bhagtani 15

After announcing his upcoming studio album Sixteen Oceans in January, the British record producer Kieran Hebden (popularly known as Four Tet) has released “4T Recordings” from the LP. Initially listed as the 14th track on the album, the downtempo prospect is the third release from Sixteen Oceans after “Baby” and “Teenage Birdsong.”

Much to the delight of his fans, Four Tet has also revealed that his much-awaited 10th studio album will be out on 13th March through his independent record label Text Records. It will include 13 new tracks apart from the ones already released. Moreover, the official music video for Baby has also been released.

As a matter of fact, Four Tet is on a massive world tour which is set to be graced by the onset of Sixteen Oceans. The 10-month long outing includes a stop at Tomorrowland on 17th July and will conclude in Brooklyn at the Avant Gardener where Kieran will perform live with lighting by Squidsoup. Although the venue has been sold out for 4th and 5th November, tickets for the concluding set on 6th November can still be bought here.

Check out all the current tracks from Sixteen Oceans