Idris Elba has tested positive for Coronavirus

Spreading like wildfire, the potentially fatal virus COVID-19 (Coronavirus) has spread to pretty much every part of the world now, with a lot of European countries on official government lockdown in efforts to stop the spread and kill it before it gets worse. It’s all everybody is talking about, and now beloved actor and DJ Idris Elba has tested positive for the virus in breaking news.

Taking to Twitter, he posted a video to break the news to his 2.7 million followers. He found out he had it this morning after being exposed to it but has assured his fans that he currently has no symptoms and is feeling okay despite it all, but he did say that it ‘sucks’. He quarantined himself immediately after being around another person who had tested positive, and will continue to be on self-quarantine until he has recovered and is free of it.

Moving on, he stated that this is an important time to socially distance yourself, continue to wash your hands regularly and be vigilant because people who have it may no show symptoms just like him. He will continue to update his fans via social media on how he is doing, but rest assured that he is fine and there is no need for panic.

Having begun his DJ career long before his acting career, he has been active within the scene for years upon years now and has commanded the stage at many places such as Tomorrowland, Glastonbury, the most famous clubs in Ibiza and Elrow events to name a few. Idris Elba is a well loved part of the electronic scene and we wish him and his loved ones nothing but the best in this difficult time.