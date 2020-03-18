iHeartRadio Music Awards are postponed due to the COVID-19

By Juan Llorens 2

The iHeartRadio Music Awards is the first major music award show to been postponed due to the COVID-19 (coronavirus). Set to take place March 29 at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles, the awards show was postponed amidst the closure of the venue.

Set to perform were Justin Bieber, Halsey, Lizzo, and others, with Usher as the host of the ceremony. While the show is to be postponed, fan-based voting categories are still open until March 23. Nominees for the awards included industry-giants such as Arianna Grande, Billie Eilish, Cardi B, Taylor Swift, and others.

With no set date in place, the event will be most likely postponed until the COVID-19 is controlled, and public-gathering bans are lifted. Festivals, events, and ceremonies are being affected worldwide due to the outbreak of the coronavirus. California has discouraged public gatherings of more than 250 people and set strong guidelines regarding the containment of the virus. We are eager to go back to normality and see our favorite artists back on the road once again. The iHeartRadio Music Awards will offer refunds to ticket-holders of the event.

We will continue to keep you updated as more festivals and events close around the world.