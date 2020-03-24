IMS Ibiza 2020 postponed amidst COVID-19

By Juan Llorens 2

The International Music Summit 2020 in Ibiza has postponed its dates due to the COVID-19 (coronavirus) spread in Spain and around the world. The event that takes place annually has decided to take a unique route by turning to the virtual world. IMS Ibiza was originally taking place on May 20-22, will now be taking place online with dates to be announced.

The event announced that much of the income from their ticket sales had already been spent. Moreover, they urge their ticket holders to transfer their tickets to the 2021 event to ensure the long term survival of the summit. IMS will still offer refunds for the badges and for hotel reservations.

IMS Ibiza 2020 is the latest event to take a hit due to the coronavirus. As of the posting of this article, Spain currently has 35,000 confirmed cases with 2,300 deaths. As to how it looks, the world has completely come to a halt due to the virus. The electronic music industry is going a step beyond by taking these events to the online space. Undoubtedly, this is what the future may look like.

Check out the official announcement by the International Music Summit down below, and reach out to them if you have any questions. We will continue to post any future updates regarding IMS and other affected events.