Jorn van Deynhoven – The Future is Now [Album]

After being restricted to the sidelines due to an aortic rupture, the German trance hotshot Jorn van Deynhoven has made an epic comeback by announcing his debut studio album titled ‘The Future is Now.’ Serving as one of the most prolific flagbearers of his genre over the years, the 43-year-old record producer and DJ has made quite a name for himself through jaw-dropping remixes and remarkable live acts, especially on ASOT.

Here’s what the man of the moment had to say about his album.

“‘The Future Is Now’ is a very personal album. I want to send its listeners into a musical journey. Trance is magical. And you’ll feel that when listening to this album!” – Jorn van Deynhoven

Dedicating this album to the second chances we get in our lives, Jorn van Deynhoven has teamed up with the likes of renowned singers like Christina Novelli, Shannon Hurley, Clara Yates, Sue McLaren, and Seri to come up with this 15-track long LP. His love for trance music was a huge motivator in the whole process which has now graced us with a variety of sounds, including everything from melancholic and emotional to even over-experimental.

