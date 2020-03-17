Joyryde announces official debut album release date

By Ellie Mullins 1

It’s a known fact that fans of bass house DJ Joyryde have been anticipating his debut album for well over a year now. Everyone knows that creating a debut album can be a daunting thing for artists. The pressure to deliver a high quality piece of work and something that not only them but the fans will be completely happy with is a lot of stress to take on, and Joyryde has been feeling the stress.

Taking to Instagram the other day, he detailed his album story and it seems like he has been through a lot of experiences that weren’t all that great. Following a life-changing back surgery in 2017 (which was a success), the medication he was on changed him and threw him into a different world, causing him to be put in a state of mind where he felt like he could not release any music for a long time. To try and change it around, he went into the studio and just started writing without a true sense of direction, and that’s how the album (titled ‘Brave’) came to be. It’s been pushed back before to ensure that he could put out something that he truly felt was a quality piece of work and now has finally revealed the official release date.

Crash landing to streaming platforms on April 3, this is arguably one of the most anticipated albums of the year, and we can’t wait to hear the finished product! Check out the album cover below, and pre-order it or pre-save it via your chosen streaming platform here.