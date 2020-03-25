Kellie-Anne – Legacy (Jaypieezar Remix)

By Ellie Mullins

Montreal native Jaypieezar is brand new to the scene with only just over a year behind his musical journey, but that hasn’t stopped him storming the scene with a great force. Making remixes for tons of great artists such as Billie Eilish, Lil Nas X and The Chainsmokers, he went on to release his first original track which was two years in the making, and although he has explored many genres already he’s ready to explore even more as he goes further down the path to great success.

Speaking of touching on different genres, his latest remix brings former The Voice Kids Canada contestant Kellie-Anne into the electronic limelight with a remix of her beautiful song ‘Legacy’. It’s always a unique concept to take a track that couldn’t be further from the electronic music world and turn it into something that perfectly fits into the setlist of a DJ, and Jaypieezar has done exactly that with his remix.

Utilising Kellie-Anne’s angelic vocals, they are placed into this brand new melodic world with a drop that will make you raise your hands in the air with pure euphoria, and it feels like not just a remix but a brand new song entirely. Proving that his remix skills are on top form as always, you can listen to the track below and check out everything else he has to offer on his SoundCloud account here.