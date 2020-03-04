Kidd Ross – Intoxicated feat. Mike City

By Ellie Mullins 11

Manchester-based artist Kidd Ross has been seeing monumental success throughout his career as of late. He’s delved into multiple different genres, never putting himself into one box, and refuses to be defined by just one thing, allowing his creativity to flow free. Playing festivals such as Benicassim FIB and some massive clubs in the UK and rest of Europe, he has even branched out to places such as Las Vegas’ Encore Beach Club which is one of the most renowned venues in the electronic scene. It’s safe to say he is a true powerhouse, and he’s now reached out to Mike City for a collaboration of epic proportions.

Titled ‘Intoxicated’, it is a true party-starter as the name suggests and is tailored perfectly for house music lovers all over the world. The groovy beats melt together with the insanely catchy lyrics to create a match made in heaven, and overall make for a track that any listener would find to get out of their heads. Molded for the dancefloor, ‘Intoxicated’ is a floor-filler that will liven up the floor of any club around the world.

If you’ve never heard of Kidd Ross, or are unfamiliar with his productions, then this track is a great one to start with as it encapsulates everything that he’s about. Starting off his year of releases in a brilliant way, 2020 is set to be massive for him and we can’t wait to follow what he does closely! Listen to ‘Intoxicated’ below now.