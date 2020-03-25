Kygo set to release the lead single from his upcoming album

By Lakshay Bhagtani 4

After recently making the headlines in the music industry with the release of the much-awaited Avicii collaboration Forever Yours (ft. Sandro Cavazza), the Norwegian tropical house tycoon Kygo is set to win our hearts over yet again with his upcoming studio album ‘Golden Hour.’ The release of the lead single from this album on Friday will certainly uplift the spirits of all the fans during this quarantine period.

Establishing himself into the scene with massive hits including Firestone, It Ain’t Me, and Happy Now, Kygo has spent a lot of time in the studio over the past few weeks, which has eventually led up to Golden Hours. This will be his third studio album after Kids in Love and Cloud Nine.

“The good thing about being home all day is that I have a lot of time to work on new music. I hope that you are all doing well and staying positive in these tough times.” – Kygo

Following similar footsteps, many other producers including Martin Garrix, Calvin Harris (Love Regenerator), and Nicky Romero are also expected to delight us with a lot of unreleased music. In the meantime, check out Kygo’s previous album Kids in Love.