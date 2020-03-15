Lastlings – Take My Hand

By Juan Llorens 3

Australian-Japanese sibling duo, Lastlings, return with their newest single ‘Take My Hand‘. Quickly rising to fame, Lastlings have amassed over 10 million streams through releases on RÜFÜS DU SOL’s Rose Avenue imprint. ‘Take My Hand’ is the first single released after the duo signed with Astralwerks.

‘Take My Hand’ is a melancholic, emotion-driven track that highlights the cross-genre versatility of Lastlings. The effortless, soothing vocals lie on top of a rich deep-house production. The duo fuses pop, indie, and electronic elements into a unique and mesmerizing single. The lyricism highlights a message that is relatable to many: trying to let go of someone whom you are not able to. Lastlings’ unique style does not fall within a single genre, making their music engaging and grasping. All in all, this release is one that must go into your playlist.

Paired with the release is a futuristic (Black Mirror-ish) music video that brings to life the lyrics. In an inception-esque world, the duo operates a mind-altering device that transports people through moments in time that they wish they could revisit. Lastlings skyrocketed in 2019 with unforgettable performances at some of the largest venues and festivals in the world, including Red Rocks, LA State Historic Park, and Coachella. Check out the release and music video down below: