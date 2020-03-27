Lollapalooza delays line-up announcement & ticket sale

By We Rave You Staff 13

As events around the world continue to be postponed or cancelled, announcements from major festivals are big news. The latest comes from the longstanding Lollapalooza festival, which has taken place since 1991 and is firmly established as one of the cornerstones of the US festival scene. The 2020 edition, slated to take place on July 30 to August 2, has not been cancelled or postponed in itself, but their lineup announcement and ticket on-sales have been called off as of today (March 26).

With two international editions of Lollapalooza, in Chile and Argentina, already cancelled, it’s a worrying time for both fans hoping to attend, and the organisers themselves. However, the festival have put out a reassuring statement –

“Right around this time every year, we come together to celebrate the announcement of another incredible Lollapalooza lineup. For now, we are at home, taking care of each other, listening to music, and dreaming of summertime in Chicago. While we stay in close contact with local officials, we are well underway with planning for Lolla to take place as soon as it’s safe for us all to be together in Grant Park. We will provide updates as soon as we can. Until then, please stay home and take care of yourself and each other. We can’t wait to see you!”

