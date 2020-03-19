Loud Luxury and Brando follow up ‘Body’ with new summer anthem ‘Gummy’

By Harrison Watson 11

Canadian duo Loud Luxury and LA singer-songwriter Brando are no stranger to radio smash hits, making a fine-art out of creating feel good summer tunes. Now, three years after their first collaboration, ‘Body’, which certainly needs no introduction after garnering well over 650 million streams on Spotify alone, they have teamed up again for yet another track that is destined to soundtrack our summers once again. Titled ‘Gummy’, the collaboration is a classic mix of Loud Luxury’s signature house sound and Brando’s relaxed, but captivating, vocals.

The track opens with emotive chords, soon transitioning into a minimalistic buildup, then, after Loud Luxury’s signature double clap, comes the ever so summery drop. The drop itself is classic Loud Luxury, complete with a punchy bassline, brass hits, and of course a healthy dose of Loud Luxury’s catchy vocal chops. Adding to the track are Brando’s unique vocals, which undoubtedly adds a certain vibe to the track like only Brando could.

Following up ‘Body’ with a string of successful releases, particularly ‘Love No More’ featuring Anders and ‘I’m Not Alright’ featuring Bryce Vine, Loud Luxury are certainly not slowing down, set to release their ‘Nights Like This EP‘ on March 27th. ‘Gummy’ marks the third track from the EP to be released, following, ‘Nights Like This’ and ‘Cold Feet’. Commenting on their latest release Loud Luxury emphasised:

“This song is very special to us. ‘Gummy’ is the first song we made with Brando after releasing ‘Body’ and feels like we’re picking up exactly where we left off. We hope you enjoy it as much as we did making it.“

Brando also commented on the release, saying:

“Writing and performing on the record ‘Gummy’ with Loud Luxury was a lot of fun. The song has a laidback summer vibe to it and I’m excited for fans to hear it.”

Blurring the lines between a radio and club track, ‘Gummy’ will certainly take over both scenes in the coming months. Be sure to mark the 27th of March in your calendar for the release of the ‘Nights Like This EP’, and listen to 2020’s summer anthem, ‘Gummy’, here.