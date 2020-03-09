Lucas & Steve team up with W&W for upcoming single “Do It For You”

By Lakshay Bhagtani 16

Amidst all the distress in the electronic music industry, Spinnin’ Records’ most compelled future house duo Lucas & Steve have something special for all of us. Coming up with their first single of 2020, the duo has announced that the upcoming collaboration with the big room house maestros W&W titled “Do It For You” will be out on Friday, 13th March.

Just a couple of months into 2020, Lucas & Steve have made their intentions clear with a lot of new music on the horizon. The duo made a sparkling start to the year with their remix of Armin van Buuren’s track ‘Don’t Let Me Go‘ from Balance. Joining forces with W&W on this future house banger, this release is set to feature one of the most exciting collabs of the year.

“Do It For You” will be available on both Spinnin’ Records and Rave Culture on Friday. To hype up its release, Lucas & Steve were joined by W&W on stage at Don’t Let Daddy Know where the crowd went crazy while grooving to this festival-friendly record. This year is set to be full of surprises with a lot of Rave Culture events and W&W collabs coming up, as claimed by the duo in 2019.

In the meanwhile, you can pre-save “Do It For You” here.