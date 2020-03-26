Search

 

 

Welcome to a new chapter. Forget the Maddix you know, because a new era is set to rise from the ashes. He now sheds his previous skin and adopts a new direction on ‘Ecstasy’, offering us our first glimpse into this fresh, new direction – say hello to Maddix 2.0…

Burning as bright as a roaring flame, Maddix’s fusion of racing, ravey anthems and electro-laced takes shows a performative and multi-faceted side to the artist and, on this latest release for Revealed Recordings, he introduces us to this cutting-edge new chapter. Both deeper and more progressive than before, shifting into more emotive, albeit powerful, strokes of genius, as a sensual vocal entices with commands and whispers of “Move with me/ Dance With Me/ Take Me/ Ecstasy”, the track fuses together high-tuned whirrs of synth for the lower-ends to rumble and blast forth, ushering in his forward-facing new period of production style.

Envision being on a post apocalyptic rave in 2021, where bright souls in dark rooms head into a progressive, almost trance-like state of euphoria, make sure you get a taste of Maddix’s novel and latest switch-up in sound and get lost in total ‘Ecstasy’.

