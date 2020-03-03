Mau5trap releases Miami Music Week Pool Party lineup

By Juan Llorens 21

It is that time of the year once again where labels, artists, and the music industry unite for the biggest parties: Miami Music Week. Canadian producer and all round dance music legend deadmau5‘s imprint, mau5trap, will be hosting one of the major pool parties during the busy week. The massive pool party by one of the industry’s most notable labels will be taking place on Wednesday March 18th at the Delano Beach Club, before Ultra Music Festival kicks off on March 20th-22nd.

Leading the bill is none other than label boss, deadmau5, with a second performance coming as a B2B (back to back) with Steve Duda under their musical project BSOD. Other artists in the diverse lineup include i_o, No Mana, BlackGummy, Moguai, Sian, Speaker Honey, Kindrid, and C.H.A.Y.

If you are heading out to Miami for the week, this is an event you certainly must attend. mau5trap’s last event during MMW in 2018 was one for the books and you just know that this points in the same direction, with a stacked line up of mau5trap favourites at an iconic Miami pool party hotspot. Make sure to get your tickets here and check out the dedicated playlist for the mau5trap event below.