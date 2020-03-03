Mau5trap releases Miami Music Week Pool Party lineup

By Juan Llorens 6

It is that time of the year once again where labels, artists, and the music industry unite for the biggest parties: Miami Music Week. Deadmau5’s imprint, Mau5trap, will be hosting one of the major pool parties of the busy week. The massive pool party by one of the industry’s most notable labels will be taking place on Wednesday before Ultra Music Festival (March 18) at the Delano Beach Club.

Leading the bill is none other than label boss, deadmau5, following a second back2back performance with Steve Duda under their musical project BSOD. Other artists in the diverse lineup include i_o, No Mana, BlackGummy, Moguai, Sian, Speaker Honey, Kindrid, and C.H.A.Y.

If you are heading out to Miami for the week, this is an event you must attend. Mau5trap’s last event during MMW in 2018 was one for the books and this points in the same direction. Make sure to get your tickets here and check out the dedicated playlist for the Mau5trap event below.