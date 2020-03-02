Miami in coronavirus prevention talks ahead of Ultra Music Festival

By Ryan Ford 5

With Ultra Music Festival on the horizon, the unfortunate spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19) has already seen major events cancelled over the past few months. The team behind the famous Miami-based festival are looking to do anything they can to avoid having to do the same as a result of an outbreak. Kicking off the festival season in around 3 weeks time, Ultra Music Festival will see 170,000 people arrive through the gates of Bayfront Park from all over the world. As with any event, health and safety is of high priority to the event organisers an with an incredibly infectious respiratory virus on the rounds circumstances might difficult become difficult with the risk of a sudden outbreak.

To prevent the spread of the coronavirus, the Chief of Security at Ultra is to hold talks with Frank Rollason, the Mayor of Miami-Dade’s emergency director. It seems they are putting in plans for hand sanitisation stations to be prominent across the festival grounds and they will put extra effort into promoting health and hygiene across the 3-days of music.

To further reassure attendees, Ultra issued the following statement; “There are no plans to cancel, postpone, move or scale down the 2020 production. […] “The health and safety of our attendees, artists, and staff are of paramount concern to us and we will continue to follow the recommendations of the experts respecting issues on public health.”

With the potential for the coronavirus to become a “pandemic” in the months to come, we will certainly have to keep an eye on its developments as there are so many more festivals and events that are to follow Ultra Music Festival on the 20th March. Some tickets are still available for the Miami edition with 90% of GA tickets sold out; more can be purchased here.

As for the virus, at We Rave You we will keep you up to date with any major event information/changes as health authorities continue to prevent the spread of it.