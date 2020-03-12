Miami Music Week faces cancelation as U.S. halts European travel

By Juan Llorens 9

First Ultra Music Festival canceled, next was the Winter Music Conference, and now it seems as though the events in Miami Music Week will cancel. President Donald Trump announced Wednesday evening that the United States will be halting all travel from certain European countries for thirty (30) days starting Friday the 13th at midnight. Considering that most DJs/artists playing in events during Miami Music Week hail from Europe, it appears that a great majority of the pool parties and such will be canceled.

Countries affected by the U.S. European block include Austria, Belgium, Czech Republic, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Iceland, Italy, Latvia, Liechtenstein, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Malta, The Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain, Sweden, and Switzerland. The United Kingdom is exempt from the block, and all screened American citizens can fly back into the country.

Miami Music Week and Ultra Music Festival bring a hefty influx of money to the city each year. With these events canceling due to the coronavirus (COVID-19), local businesses will suffer a big blow. Undoubtedly, there are enough American DJs who can fill in for these events, but what is MMW without some of the European EDM giants? In the following days, we will find out if this coveted music week will stay in place or be canceled altogether.