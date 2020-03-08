Miami Music Week still going ahead as planned

By Ellie Mullins 10

As everyone knows, taking place alongside Ultra Music Festival is Miami Music Week. Much like EDC Week, it is a full week of exclusive parties and events from some of the biggest DJs in the world that gears up attendees for the big festival weekend, but with Ultra Miami sadly postponed, people are questioning the state of MMW.

Taking to Twitter to confirm the current state of MMW, Albert Maloof Berdellans III shared the good news that all events are going ahead as planned. The former Director of Marketing and Communications at Ultra and Resistance took the time to speak to every single promoter behind the events for the week, and confirmed that all of them are still going ahead as planned. In addition, more shows are yet to be announced to make up for the sad festival cancellation news. This is the silver lining that every Ultra attendee needed, and hopefully everyone can make the best of a bad situation and party on.

With some incredible events happening, this year’s Miami Music Week – happening from March 16-22 – is set to be one of the best yet. Some great highlights include: Axtone Pool Party, a night with bitbird, Dim Mak Miami, Anjunafamily Boat Party, Heldeep Records Pool Party and many more out of 15 pages of events (which you can find on the MMW website right here). Taking over the very best venues, beach clubs, nightclubs and more, there’s plenty of events to choose from to make sure that attendees have the best week possible.

You can view Albert’s tweet below.