Michael Theanne, Manager of Steve Aoki, dies aged 45

By Phil Thüne 29

Again, sad news came upon the world of electronic music, Michael Theanne, manager of Steve Aoki, Deorro and Cheat Codes passed away past Saturday, February 29th, after collapsing close to his home in Los Angeles at age 45.

Theanne managed multiple artists throughout his career and, in particular, helped Aoki become an ambassador of the dance music scene in the early days by securing him gigs across numerous festivals across the world as well as his residency in Ibiza. Amongst this, he was also nominated for a Grammy in 2016 for his contributions to Steve’s documentary ‘I’ll Sleep When I’m Dead’ further showing his commitment to the artists he managed. This is underlined by a post made by Deorro, saying that ‘this man could move mountains for me’ as well as Eric Prydz expressing his condolences with a tweet, just after he played a fully sold-out gig in Printworks, London.

Michael Theanne is leaving behind his wife Elena and daughter Luna and further details on the cause of his passing are pending, besides knowing that he collapsed after a hike with his dogs. In a statement his family said:

Michael’s incredibly warm, loving and generous spirit impacted all around him. We know that many of you will join us as we continue to carry Michael in our hearts forever. At this time, our family asks that we be allowed to process this devastating and sudden loss in private. Information regarding a funeral and memorial will be forthcoming.

Our thoughts are with all the affected and we wish them nothing but the best during these hard times.