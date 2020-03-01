Mija – Desert Trash

By Ryan Ford 6

Mija has taken a more indie electronic approach in moulding her “debut” album “Desert Trash”. Taking a musical sidestep from her illustrious EDM image, the 27 year-old has stripped back her sound to create a wonderfully organic album that hones in on her fantastic vocal talents. Resembling the likes of CHVRCHES and Grimes, she has crafted something wonderfully different to what we’ve come to expect from the Arizonian. The album features 13 tracks, with the two stand-out singles “Desert Trash” and “Digressions” sandwiching a sonic assortment of indie electronic bliss.

Upon reflection of her latest work, she detailed her creative mindset behind the album:

“I wrote this album with the intention of stripping down all the excess and focusing on what truly matters to me” […] “self-expression, realness, and the story.” […] “‘Desert Trash’ is who I am. It’s what I’ve identified with my whole life.”

In producing “Desert Trash” she has not totally neglected electronic elements in her creative processes; drawing upon components of house and techno in the synth and drum-work. As ever though, her vocals remain the focal point of her productions as she features on all but one of the album tracks. She has received imaginative guidance and assistance from other artists on the album too, working with the likes of JR Slayer, Ryan Forever, Thys and Gammer to complete the eclectic track list.

As we write, Mija is taking this album on tour across the US and into Canada, and will play alongside a three-piece band. The shows are to also come along with an art gallery full of original Mija artwork which is available to attend prior to the live events. You can find ticket information for the tour here.

Check out the new, awe-inspiring Mija album “Desert Trash” below!